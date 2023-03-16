Davina McCall says she ‘begged’ ITV to let her host ‘middle-aged’ Love Island

A video clip of Davina McCall revealing that she had “begged” ITV to let her host a “middle-aged” version of Love Island has resurfaced after she was announced as the presenter of The Romance Retreat on Thursday (16 March).

She confirmed the news on Instagram, saying she “manifested” her role on the show, which will feature single parents looking for another chance at love.

“I’m literally begging ITV to let me present mid-life Love Island,” McCall told Diary of a CEO two months ago.

“I could fill a villa with middle-aged people with the best backstories you have ever heard in your life.”

