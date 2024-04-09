J Cole asks Kendrick Lamar to forgive him for ‘lame’ diss track

J Cole has admitted he felt "terrible" for his "lame" and "goofy" response to Kendrick Lamar last week.

The star, 39, released the diss track "7 Minute Drill" on his latest album Might Delete Later on Friday (5 April), hitting out at his fellow rapper whose verse on "Like That" declared that he is a cut above Cole and Drake in the industry.

He later apologised for the song, telling an audience at the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina: "I’m so proud of [Might Delete Later], except for one part.

“It’s one part of that s*** that makes me feel like, man that’s the lamest s*** I did in my f***in’ life."