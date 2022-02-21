Jack Dee defends Jimmy Carr over Holocaust joke in Netflix special

Jack Dee has spoken out in defence of fellow comic Jimmy Carr over his widely condemned joke about the Holocaust.

Carr has been heavily criticised for comments made in his 2021 Netflix special His Dark Material after a clip went viral earlier this month.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Dee said that he felt there had been an overreaction to Carr’s comments.

Dee continued: “The bigger question really is about what we do with jokes like that and do we want the state to intervene on what can be said and what can’t be said?”

