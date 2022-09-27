An Aston Martin stunt car from the James Bond film No Time To Die is expected to fetch up to £2 million at auction.

The vehicle - a DB5 model featuring “Q Branch” modifications - is to go on sale at Christie’s in London on Wednesday.

It was seen driving around the southern Italian city of Matera before unleashing its machine guns and releasing a smoke screen to shake off villains in various scenes from the film.

The car is one of 60 items expected to go under the hammer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.