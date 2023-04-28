Tom Cruise and James Corden gatecrashed a Broadway performance of The Lion King musical during a stunt for the final episode of The Late Late Show.

Dressed as the characters Pumbaa and Timon, the pair launched into a rendition of the famous song “Hakuna Matata”.

While many viewers voiced their appreciation for the stunt, some watching branded the segment “bizarre”.

During Corden’s final show, Will Ferrell and Harry Styles were also seen smashing up his desk.

