Jelani Blackman performs ‘Clear’ for Music Box session

Jelani Blackman performs his song 'Clear' for Music Box, taken from his debut album The Heart Of It.

Although only releasing his debut in 2023, Blackman has been steadily making a name for himself since 2016 via EPs, singles and mixtapes, culminating in his critically acclaimed full-length mixtape Unlimited, released in 2022. “Clear” demonstrates his talent both as a rapper and a singer, with his rich, instantly recognisable voice.

Catch a new artist on Music Box every week, with tracks released on Mondays and Wednesdays, via desktop, mobile or connected TV.