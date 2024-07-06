Jeopardy host refuses contestant point over ‘petty’ tiny detail

Jeopardy! viewers were left in shock after a contestant was denied $2,000 for an “insignificant” error in their answer.

Returning champion Kelly Proulx had to supply the trivia question based on an answer given.

“A Yosemite fall with a wispy ribbon of water that flutters in the air like a diaphanous cloth bears the name of this marital wear”, Ken Jennings gave her as the answer.

Proulx buzzed in: “What is Bridalveil Falls?”, however, Jennings refused to accept the response as she’d said “falls” instead of “fall”.

The contestant ended up coming last as a result of the mistake.