Jeopardy host refuses contestant point over ‘petty’ tiny detail
Jeopardy! viewers were left in shock after a contestant was denied $2,000 for an “insignificant” error in their answer.
Returning champion Kelly Proulx had to supply the trivia question based on an answer given.
“A Yosemite fall with a wispy ribbon of water that flutters in the air like a diaphanous cloth bears the name of this marital wear”, Ken Jennings gave her as the answer.
Proulx buzzed in: “What is Bridalveil Falls?”, however, Jennings refused to accept the response as she’d said “falls” instead of “fall”.
The contestant ended up coming last as a result of the mistake.
