Jerry Springer: Talk show legend dies aged 79

Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79, his family confirmed on Thursday, 27 April.

Born in Highgate underground station when it was used as a bomb shelter during World War Two, the talk show host spent the first five years of his life living in London.

Springer began his career in politics, first becoming a political campaign adviser to Robert F. Kennedy, before running for Congress, and then serving two terms as the mayor of Cincinnati city.

He was most famous for his raucous talk show The Jerry Springer Show, which ran for 27 series with almost 5,000 episodes.

