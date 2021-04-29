Juan Joya Borja, the Spanish actor and comedian who went viral with his unique laugh, has died aged 65. Borja, also known as ‘El Risitas’ (meaning ‘Giggles’), became a meme after an appearance on the show Ratones Coloraos in 2007. Sharing an anecdote with host Jesus Quintero about leaving some pans in the ocean to soak, only for the tide to later take them away, Borja soon bursts into laughter. The video has since been overlaid with different subtitles to poke fun at other topics. Borja passed away from illness on Wednesday.