Justin Timberlake reluctantly makes big career announcement in live interview

Justin Timberlake reluctantly made a big career announcement during a live interview on The Tonight Show.

After much prompting from host Jimmy Fallon during the interview on Thursday (25 January), Timberlake confirmed, “I’m going on tour.”

Although full details of the tour have yet to be revealed, Fallon announced it will be a global trek entitled the Forget Tomorrow World Tour and will kick off in Vancouver on 29 April.

Fallon also listed a few of the tour dates across the US.

Tickets will go on sale on 2 February.