Justin Trudeau to appear on Canada’s Drag Race spinoff

Justin Trudeau is set to make a special appearance on a Canadian RuPaul-founded drag competition series.

This clip gives a glimpse of the Canadian prime minister’s arrival at the “werkroom,” much to the delight of the competitors.

“This one is about to go down in herstory,” one of the queens exclaims.

Special episodes of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World will air from 18 November, and will expand beyond the borders of the regular series.

