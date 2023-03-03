Moment Ken Bruce signs off BBC Radio 2 after 30 years on air

Ken Bruce has signed off from BBC Radio 2 for the final time.

The legendary host has appeared on BBC Radio in a variety of roles for 46 years, presenting his mid-morning show for 30.

He leaves the programme to join commercial station Greatest Hits Radio on 3 April.

In his final sign-off, Bruce said: “Thanks to all who’ve sent any kind of message of congratulations or good riddance.”

“And to the BBC, I’ve been here for a long time and apart from the occasional vaguery it is still the finest broadcasting organisation in the world.”

