Orange is the New Black star Kimiko Glenn has shared how little she gets paid in royalties from the hit Netflix show, as stars come out in solidarity amid ongoing strike action.

Glenn, who was on the hit show for 45 episodes, shared a video breaking down her royalties - and it totals just $27.30 (around £20).

‘Why #sagaftra is striking’, she wrote alongside it.

Other cast members from the same show including Matt McGorry, and Beth Dover, have also expressed they feel like they weren’t paid adequately.