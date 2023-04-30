Never-before-seen footage taken from a new BBC documentary goes behind the scenes of the royal family’s 1969 Christmas.

In the clip, a 21-year-old then-Prince Charles speaks about how he sees the monarchy as a ‘family’ rather than ‘a firm’, as the royals, including the late Queen Elizabeth II, gather to celebrate traditions.

They can be seen decorating a large Christmas tree, and out in the forest together finding wood to build a fire.

The Charles R: The Making of a Monarch documentary airs on the BBC tonight (30 April).

