Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s reveal son’s full name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have revealed the full name of their newborn son.

The couple - who also share four year old daughter Stormi - welcomed son Wolf on 2 February, 2022.

Two weeks on, the proud parents have shared his full name, including the meaning behind his middle moniker.

The tot’s full name is Wolf Jaques Webster, and his middle name is actually his father’s birth name.

Older sister Stormi doesn’t have a middle name.

Sign up to our free newsletters here.