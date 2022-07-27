Lana Del Rey granted restraining order against alleged stalker who stole her car

Lana Del Rey has obtained a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly stole her car on the first of two unwanted visits to her home.

The singer, 37, applied to authorities in Los Angeles requesting protection from Eric Everardo, 21, whom she claimed had been stalking her.

Everardo allegedly stole Del Rey’s Jaguar on what she believed was his first visit to her home in February, which he has been criminally charged for.

She claims he visited her home again earlier this month.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.