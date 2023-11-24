Patrick Kielty reacts to hosting Ireland’s iconic Late Late Toy Show for first time

Patrick Kielty has said presenting The Late Late Toy Show, which he described as the “Irish Thanksgiving”, is a “massive honour”.

The theme of this year’s show was revealed to be the film Elf.

Kielty took over as The Late Late Show’s host in September, replacing Ryan Tubridy and said he is excited to host the festive edition for the first time.

He follows Tubridy, Pat Kenny and Gay Byrne as the host of what is widely seen as an Irish Christmas institution.

“The goodwill towards this show is so amazing,” Kielty said, ahead of Friday’s airing (24 November).