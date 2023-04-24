Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has died aged 78.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. He was replaced as head judge on the BBC show by Shirley Ballas,” a statement from his agent, released on Monday 24 April, said.

“A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Goodman was the head judge of Strictly Come Dancing from its launch in 2004 until 2016.

He was adored by fans of the show and will be remembered for his dancing knowledge and wry humour.

