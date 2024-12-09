Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy posted unseen home videos of the One Direction star in a heartfelt tribute following the singer’s death aged 31.

The social media influencer and the musician can be seen sharing intimate moments in TikTok footage set to the song “Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star.

Short clips showed Payne and Cassidy dancing, posing at Disneyland, and Payne lying in a baby chair.

Payne died on 16 October after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Cassidy had been travelling with the pop star in Argentina in the days leading up to his death.