Zayn Malik’s touching tribute to Liam Payne on first solo tour

Zayn Malik gave a touching tribute to Liam Payne during the Leeds show of his first-ever solo tour after leaving One Direction.

The "Pillowtalk" hitmaker, 31, projected a message onto the stage stating: "Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro" with a heart motif.

His tribute came after Payne died aged 31 on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires.

Malik reunited with his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson to pay their respects to Payne at his funeral last week.