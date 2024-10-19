Liam Payne vigil draws huge crowd at Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock

Crowds gathered in silence at Liverpool’s Albert Dock today (19 October) as they paid tribute to One Direction singer, Liam Payne.

Young fans were joined by their parents as they admired the many letters and drawings laid out for Payne, 31, who died this week following a balcony fall in Argentina.

His songs could be heard playing in the background.

All of Payne’s fellow bandmates have released their own tributes to their “brother”, acknowledging the huge loss in their lives.