Watch: Lizzo stuns in orange floral cape on Grammys red carpet

Lizzo has brought spring to the 2023 Grammys red carpet in an orange Dolce and Gabbana cape and corset gown.

The “About Damn Time” singer arrived at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February dressed in the vibrant floral cape designed by the Italian fashion house. Underneath the flowing cape was a tangerine dress with a corset bodice and white vertical beading.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, shared several photos of the floral ensemble to Instagram as she stepped out on the red carpet in Los Angeles, California.

Sign up to our news alerts here