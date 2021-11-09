Lorraine Kelly shut down Professor Kathleen Stock's claims that she had been "cancelled".

The philosophy professor recently stepped down from her role at the University of Sussex after being criticised for her stance on transgender rights.

“There’s still a bunch of people out there that really don’t want me to have this conversation, and they are influential too," Kathleen said.

Lorraine adds: “There’s this whole thing, isn’t there, about ‘cancel culture.’ But you’ve not really been ‘cancelled’. Because you walked away from your job.”

“In a way, you have more of a voice now,” the host added.

