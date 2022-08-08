Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was left cringing as a clip of her crawling on the terrace was played in front of Davide Sanclimenti for the first time.

Early on in the series, Ekin-Su snuck onto the terrace with Jay Younger. The pair kissed while Ekin-Su was still coupled up with Davide.

Though this may have been a bump in the road, the pair went on to win 63.69% of the public vote.

As host Laura Whitmore asked him if he knew what was going on at the time, Davide said: “I was feeling something.”

