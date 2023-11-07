Married at First Sight UK star Rozz Darlington has left her marriage to Thomas Hartley in jeopardy after she made a bombshell confession.

Rozz told Thomas she is questioning if she is ready to be married after returning back to “real life”.

She said: "Over the past few days, something doesn't feel right. I feel like I've come home and my heart's just not in it.

"I just feel that now I'm back to reality I'm just stuck, I'm just spiraling down, I'm just like, 'look am I ready for a relationship?' maybe not."