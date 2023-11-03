Relationship expert explains why people should prioritise partners over children

Married at First Sight expert Paul Carrick Brunson has explained why couples should prioritise themselves over their children.

The relationship guru recently sparked some backlash by suggesting he prioritises his partner over his kids and doubled down during an appearance on Friday’s episode of Lorraine.

“Your relationship is the foundation upon which everything builds,” Brunson explained.

“If you have a strong union, strong communication, your children have strong communication, typically. If you have the ability to resolve conflict, then your children have a better chance of resolving conflict.

“To me, your marriage is the foundation. A strong foundation means a stronger chance for your children to be emotionally adjusted and healthy.”