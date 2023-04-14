Despite becoming great friends from their stint on True Detective, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson believe they could actually be related.

McConaughey appeared on Kelly Ripa's 'Let's Talk Off Camera' podcast, when he revealed that his mum 'knew' Harrelson's dad, implying they had a close relationship.

“We went on to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant and did some math and found out that [Harrelson’s] dad [Charles Harrelson] was on furlough at the same time that my mum and dad [James Donald McConaughey] were in their second divorce", he says.

The pair are “on the precipice” of having DNA tests.

