Hank Azaria credits Matthew Perry for changing his life

Hank Azaria has shared a tribute to Matthew Perry, praising the Friends star for bringing him to an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and helping him to get sober.

The Simpsons voice actor starred in the 90s sitcom as Phoebe Buffay’s boyfriend David alongside Perry, who played Chandler Bing.

“The night I went into AA, Matthew brought me in,” Azaria said in a video posted on social media.

“We went to meetings together and he was such a great – I got to tell him this. As a sober person he was so caring and giving and wise and he totally helped me get sober,” he added.