Jimmy Fallon pokes fun at Melania Trump's inauguration hat as he compares Trump's presidency to Squid Games
Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Melania Trump’s inauguration hat in a Tonight Show inauguration special on Monday night (20 January).
The new First Lady hit headlines across the world with her striking navy blue Eric Javits hat.
The Tonight Show host kicked off his show wearing a similar style hat, telling viewers: “We are going to play ‘Who wore it better? Me, Melania or the Hamburglar’.”
Fallon then proceeded to compare Trump’s second presidency to a version of Squid Games.
“America’s rolling the dice with a second Trump presidency. It’s like somehow we survived the first Squid Game and then signed back up for a second.”
