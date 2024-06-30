Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox joined Coldplay to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury as frontman Chris Martin thanked the actor for helping to form the band.

The actor, who has Parkinson’s disease and uses a wheelchair, arrived on stage to a delighted crowd on Saturday (29 June) as he played the guitar with Coldplay.

The lead singer thanked Fox as he told the crowd: "Thank you so much everybody and especially thank you to the main reason we are a band is watching Back to the Future. Thank you to our hero forever, Michael J.Fox.”