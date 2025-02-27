Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O'Donnell's heartwarming 1996 interview has resurfaced following the Gossip Girl actor's death aged 39, which was announced on Wednesday, 26 February.

The actor, who had starring roles in Harriet the Spy and Buffy the Vampire Slayer was reportedly found dead in her New York City apartment near Central Park.

In a 1996 interview on O'Donnell's eponymous TV program, the talk show host — who appeared alongside Trachtenberg in the 1996 family comedy — teased her 10-year-old co-star about her accusation that O'Donnell started a cherry pit fight on set.