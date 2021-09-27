Mike Tyson is growing a cannabis garden on top of his $44million mansion.Tyson is the proud owner of a 420-acre weed resort near Desert Hot Springs in Southern California, where marijuana is now legalised.The development and construction of the Tyson Ranch property extend his million-dollar cannabis empire which started in December 2017. The former heavyweight boxer aim was to turn the property into luxury accommodation with glamping tents and the world's longest lazy river, as well as a grand venue for music festivals.