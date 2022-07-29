Neighbours finale: Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan discuss their return

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan discussed their return toNeighbours as the iconic couple, Scott and Charlene, for the soap’s last ever episode.

“I didn’t really see it happening ... but now that it is happening, it feels right,” Minogue said of her comeback, while Donovan said the appearance will be a “homage” rather than a “big moment.”

“To try and recreate the past is very difficult. This is not trying to recreate the past, this is actually just giving a nod to those characters, and what the street has done for us,” he added.

