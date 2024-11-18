Beyoncé’s NFL halftime show first look in new Netflix trailer

Beyoncé has teased her upcoming NFL Super Bowl halftime show with a new Netflix trailer released on Monday, 18 November.

The music superstar will take to the stage on Christmas Day when the Houston Texans face the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium in a show that will be broadcast on the streaming platform.

She previously performed at two Super Bowls in 2013 and 2016, headlining the show in New Orleans and joining Coldplay and Bruno Mars in the Bay Area respectively.

This year's halftime show will be in Beyoncé's hometown of Houston, Texas.

Netflix teased the performance with a video of the singer in cowboy get-up standing on the hood of a rose-covered car.