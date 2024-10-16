Panicked Nick Jonas runs off stage after ‘laser pointed at him’ during Prague show

This is the moment a panicked Nick Jonas runs off the stage after a laser was allegedly pointed him during a live show.

The singer fled the stage while making a “time-out” sign during his band’s show in Prague on Tuesday (15 October).

Footage captured the singer appearing anxious as he ran off stage. His brothers Joe and Kevin remained on stage before also leaving. They were then followed by the entire band.

Fans attending the show claimed it was stopped for several minutes before the band retook to the stage.

The band has been approached for comment.