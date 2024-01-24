Jessie Buckley has revealed one of Olivia Colman's habits she surprised her co-stars with while filming Wicked Little Letters.

In the new comedy film, Buckley stars as Rose, a woman accused of sending offensive characters to her neighbours including Edith (Colman).

Buckley told the Table Manners podcast that the Oscar-winning actress sometimes breaks wind during a scene to the surprise of her colleagues.

She's the naughtiest person in the world... You don't know what she's gonna do, she might fart or burp in the middle of a scene, she's like a Trojan farter and burper," Buckley said.