Celebrities across music, fashion and entertainment, including Christopher Nolan, Billie Eilish and Robert Downey Jr stepped outside the box for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell made history at the 96th Academy Awards held on Sunday night (10 March).

The sibling duo’s “Barbie” blockbuster ballad “What Was I Made For?” won the Academy Award for best original song on Sunday night.

In doing so, Eilish, 22, has become the youngest person by far to have won two career Oscars.