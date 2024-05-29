Outnumbered star Hugh Dennis has given fans a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming Christmas special.

The actor revealed he is “really looking forward” to working with his real-life partner Claire Skinner. The couple started a relationship after the popular BBC sitcom last aired back in 2016,

It will be the first time the couple have worked together on the show since embarking on a romantic relationship off-screen.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (29 May), Dennis said: 'I'm really looking forward to it and we're all looking forward to it.”

It has been eight years since the last Outnumbered Christmas special.