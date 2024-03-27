P Diddy declares innocence after properties raided by Homeland Security

Sean “Diddy” Combs has broken his silence following raids on two of his homes.

The raids occurred on Monday 25 March at the hip-hop star’s mansion in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, California, and his Miami Beach home on Star Island, in Florida.

A statement from Homeland Security said law enforcement actions had been “executed as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners.”

Combs’s lawyer, Aaron Dyers, responded to the raids on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr Combs’ residences,” the statement read.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.

“Mr Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”