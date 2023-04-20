Paul O’Grady’s coffin passes through Kent with moving tribute to Buster the dog

Paul O’Grady has been laid to rest in a private ceremony featuring a number of special tributes.

The TV star’s husband Andre Portasio, and their pet dog, led the procession to St Rumwold’s Church in the Kent village of Bonnington, on Thursday 20 April.

A horse-drawn carriage slowly made its way through the streets and a floral tribute to O’Grady’s beloved dog, Buster, was spotted in the hearse.

Buster died in 2009, with the news announced on an episode of The Paul O’Grady Show on Channel 4 some 14 years ago.

