Paul O’Grady treated an elephant with arthritis during his visit to an animal sanctuary in Thailand.

The star comedian joined the sanctuary's vet team to give the elephant a Thai massage.

The animal was wounded from burns to force her to work carrying tourists.

Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure debuted on ITV on Sunday, 31 March, which is the comedian's final TV documentary before his death.

The 67-year-old died on 28 March last year from sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

The series was filmed abroad for a month in December 2022 but had only finished production weeks before Paul passed away.