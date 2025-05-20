Peppa Pig’s baby sister’s name revealed as first picture released

Peppa Pig has welcomed her new baby sister Evie after Mummy Pig gave birth.

Good Morning Britain announced the newborn's birth, sharing pictures of the little piglet with the family on 20 May.

“Daddy Pig has just shared these pictures with me of Peppa's brand new baby sister Evie, named after Mummy Pig’s Aunt Evie. She was born at 5:34am this morning,” said presenter Richard Arnold.

The animated show has followed the story of Peppa, who lives with Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and her little brother George, for more than two decades.