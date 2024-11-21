Comedian Peter Kay told BBC Radio 2 Breakfast presenter Zoe Ball off for being “too politically correct” during a rare live interview.

The comedy genius, who has just announced more dates for his tour, appeared on the popular breakfast show on Thursday (21 November).

Discussing his friend and fellow comedian Paddy McGuinness’s recent Children In Need fundraiser, Kay said: “He’s done amazingly well.

“There’s a joke I told them, they are all staring at me now through the glass like ‘don’t tell it’.”

The comedian then made his “chopper” joke, to which the BBC presenter laughed out loud.

Kay continued: “Anyway, you can all look with your head in your hands. Can I just say, you are all too politically correct, that’s what you are.”

Ball responded: “It’s the BBC, that is part of our job.”