The moment serial killer Peter Sutcliffe was finally caught by police has been reproduced in the ITV serial drama The Long Shadow.

Sutcliffe, who murdered 13 women across Yorkshire over a period of five years, was found by police in a car in Sheffield with sex worker Olivia Reivers on 2 January 1981.

The pair were parked in the driveway of Light Trades House when two police officers stopped them. A police check revealed his car had false number plates and Sutcliffe was arrested.

He was then questioned in relation to the serial killer case as Sutcliffe matched many of the known physical characteristics.

The next day, an officer returned to the scene of the arrest and discovered a knife, hammer, and rope Sutcliffe had discarded when he managed to briefly escape police, telling them he needed the toilet.

Sutcliffe was found guilty of 13 murders and attempted murder of several other women. He was sentenced to twenty concurrent sentences of life imprisonment.

He died in November 2020 after contracting Covid.