Phillip Schofield breaks down in tears as he reveals he came close to ending his life

**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**

Phillip Schofield broke down in tears as he revealed how close he came to ending his life after leaving This Morning.

The former ITV presenter reflected on how “dark” his life became as he filmed a three-part Channel 5 series, titled Cast Away.

The 62-year-old admitted that the only reason he’s still alive is because his daughter Molly, 31, talked him down from “the edge”.

He explains his daughter, who was caring for him at the time, had asked him: “‘Can you imagine what it would do to me if you did this on my watch?’”