Watch: Phillip Schofield faces storm disaster hours into new show

Phillip Schofield faces a storm disaster just hours into his new show Cast Away, this new trailer shows.

Cast Away sees the former This Morning host left alone to document his own experience on a tropical island off the coast of Madagascar.

A clip released by Channel 5 on Wednesday (25 September) shows the moment a storm hits in the middle of the night.

Schofield resigned from ITV last May after he admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Cast Away will air on Monday 30 September to Wednesday 1 October at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.