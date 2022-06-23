PlayStation Plus launches new three-tier subscription system in UK and Europe

PlayStation Plus have launched a revamped service in the UK and Europe, offering access to a potential 865 games.

The new subscription is broken down into three tiers: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra and PS Premium.

Each tier offers different games and benefits, with the most expensive being PS Premium, which adds retro games for the PlayStation 1, 2 and 3, along with titles from PS4 and PS5.

PS Plus Essential costs £6.99 a month, with the more expensive subscriptions costing £10.99 and £13.49 a month respectively.

