Echo the dog makes history as he receives Pride of Britain Award

This is the moment a dog makes history when he received a Pride of Britain Award for helping his young owner through her gruelling cancer treatment

Australian Shepherd Echo is the best friend of eight-year-old girl Freya Harris, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

After Freya’s diagnosis, her parents decided to get her a puppy to encourage her to go for walks after spending time in hospital for treatment.

However, Freya decided to go one better and took up dog showing with Echo after watching Crufts on TV with her mum Gemma.

She was named Child of Courage at the star-studded ceremony held in London.

While Freya was presented with her award, Echo was also given a special medal.