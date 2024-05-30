Race Across The World winners crowned in tense neck-and-neck final

The winners of Race Across The World have been crowned after a tense neck-and-neck final.

Best friends Alfie and Owen have become the youngest pair to be crowned the winners of the 2024 competition.

The pair secured victory and the £20,000 prize after travelling from northernmost Japan to the Indonesian island of Lombok in east Asia without flights or phones.

They saw off tough competition from mother and daughter Eugenie and Isabel, who came in eight minutes behind them, while brother and sister James and Betty came in third and couple Stephen and Viv came in fourth.