Radio company creates 'AI DJ' that sounds scarily like a human

Radio company Super Hi-Fi have created an “AI DJ” to deliver a “narrative experience” to listeners, with the goal of one day bringing personalised DJs to streaming platforms.

With services like Spotify and Apple Music threatening to replace old school radio - and presenters with it - AI is being developed to bring back the radio DJ experience with a twist.

“ANDY” is the first-ever example of an AI DJ capable of slipping between songs and creating different lines of customised speech, unique to each listener.

